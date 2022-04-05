Methamphetamine Tablets Worth Rs 30 Crore Seized In Aizawl

In a major drug haul, a CID team seized one lakh tablets of methamphetamine, also known as party drugs, worth Rs 30 crore in Aizawl, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific input, the team raided Zohnuai area at Vaivakawn neighbourhood in Aizawl on Monday night and recovered the contraband from the possession of a woman peddler, a resident of Farkawn village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar, the police said.

The seized drug was worth Rs 30 crore in the international market, they said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress, they added.

Last week, the state police seized at least 52 gm of heroin worth over Rs 26 lakh in the international market and five kilogramme of Ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

At least five persons, including a Myanmar national, were arrested in connection with the seizures.

