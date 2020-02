Amid the Delhi violence, IPS officer SN Shrivastava who was made Special Commissioner (Law and Order) by the Home Ministry has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner. He would take charge from Amulya Patnaik (Current Delhi Police Commissioner).

Shrivastava is a 1985-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory or AGMUT cadre. Amulya Patnaik the current Commissioner of Police's tenure which was extended for a month, ends on February 29, 2020.