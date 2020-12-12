MHA Calls 3 WB IPS Officers On Central Deputation, TMC Says 'upto State To Release Them'

After the Centre called 3 IPS officers from West Bengal to Central deputation, the ruling Trinamool Congress reacted strongly to the incident saying that it was 'up to the state to release them.' TMC MP Saugata Roy while addressing a press brief stated that the Centre could ask for names of officers to be sent on deputation, but the final authority to release them lay with the state.

"The procedure for IAS IPS officer, they are governed by Article 312 of the Consitution but after being selected they are assigned to a state. The Centre may ask for names of officers to be sent on deputation, then it is upto the state to release them or not release them. The state has this option. This is the normal procedure. Unless the Centre has vacancies or asks for people to be sent on deputation, what can anybody do," he said.

In connection with the MHA's probe into the attack on BJP President JP Nadda's convoy, the Centre on Saturday called three IPS Officers from the state to central deputation. Sources revealed that the officers were responsible for the lapses in the security of the BJP President. The matter had escalated after the West Bengal Government led by Mamata Banerjee refused to send the Chief Secretary and the DGP to the MHA, after they were summoned in connection with the case.

Nadda's convoy attacked

On December 10, goons waving TMC flags threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. While Nadda escaped unharmed owing to his bulletproof vehicle, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra also received injuries.

Issuing a statement on the security lapse during Nadda's visit, the West Bengal police upheld that the BJP chief 'reached the venue safely.' Detailing the incident, the West Bengal Police stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. The MHA has launched an investigation into the matter and a report has been sought from West Bengal Chief Secretary and the DGP.

