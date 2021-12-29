On Tuesday, a Mumbai court directed the Union Home Ministry to hand over a pen drive containing IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's report to the Maharashtra government within a period of 10 days. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Bhajipale was hearing a plea filed by the state government seeking the retrieval of the pen drive which was submitted to the MHA by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. This was in connection with the FIR registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mumbai on March 26 alleging that Shukla's confidential letter to the DGP and other sensitive material concerning police was illegally obtained and supplied to an unauthorized person.

As per the FIR which did not name Shukla, this constituted offences under the Indian Telegraph Act, Information Technology Act and the Official Secrets Act. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government moved the court after the MHA declined to return the pen drive stating that the demand was “vague and untenable". While the Bombay High Court dismissed the petition of Shukla who is currently serving as the Additional Director of the CRPF South Zone to quash the FIR, she challenged this order before the Supreme Court.

Rashmi Shukla's report

In a letter addressed to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal on August 25, 2020, Rashmi Shukla revealed that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Stating that the phone numbers of the suspects were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, the then State Intelligence Commissioner stressed that due procedure was followed. Moreover, she revealed that the aforesaid brokers are in contact with influential people and many police officers.

Opining that there is highly incriminating evidence against a number of individuals in this activity, she attached a detailed report in this regard. The letter also called for the report to be immediately brought to the notice of the CM as it casts aspersion on the credibility and functioning of the government. Making public this letter, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that CM Uddhav Thackeray did not take any action on this report to "save his government" and highlighted that the state government transferred Shukla from the post.