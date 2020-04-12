MHA Flags Violation Of Lockdown Guidelines In West Bengal For Second Time Within 3 Days

In the second official communication to the West Bengal government within three days, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday highlighted that the lockdown guidelines were being violated in several parts of the state. The letter penned by Deputy Secretary to the Centre Srinivasu K mentions that crowding of people was observed at shops selling essential and non-essential commodities in Siliguri. It was also pointed out that the lockdown was violated at some mosques in the Murshidabad district. Citing the lockdown measures issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the MHA has directed the West Bengal administration to take necessary action for ensuring that such incidents do not take place in the future.

Mamata Banerjee lashes out at the Centre

The earlier letter written on April 10 said that the West Bengal government had allowed more exemptions leading to a gradual dilution of the lockdown. For instance, the MHA noted that shops selling non-essential commodities had been allowed to remain open. Moreover, it contended that social distancing was not been observed at the vegetable, fish and mutton markets in Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata.

According to the Ministry, this was significant as areas such as Narkel Danga had witnessed many COVID-19 cases. Additionally, the West Bengal administration was accused of allowing religious congregations and distribution of free ration by politicians. Lashing out at the Centre, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Delhi was preoccupied with the "communal virus" even in the midst of a pandemic. Banerjee remarked that she told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his press conference with the CMs to ensure reciprocal courtesy from the Union government.

Lockdown extended

On Saturday, the West Bengal government declared that the lockdown would be extended till April 30 and all educational institutions would be closed till June 10. No one will be able to step out of their homes in 10 hotspots from where several COVID-19 cases have been reported. Earlier in the day, wearing face masks or any available cloth to cover nose and mouth was made compulsory in West Bengal. Currently, there are 134 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state out of which 19 have recovered while 5 individuals have lost their lives.

