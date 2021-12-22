MHA Issues LOC Against Bikram Majithia In Drug Case, Steps Up Effort To Nab SAD Leader

Intensifying its efforts to nab Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia, the Ministry of Home Affairs has now issued a lookout circular. The circular comes a day after Punjab police booked the senior Akali Dal leader for his alleged involvement in a drug case. The Punjab Police charged the former minister under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The MHA on Tuesday issued a lookout notice against Majithia to prevent the accused from fleeing abroad.

The MHA has now issued a lookout circular for Bikram Singh Majithia after the Punjab Police booked him in a drug case. The state police had also issued a lookout notice against him. As per sources, this step was taken as the MLA has reportedly gone underground to evade arrest in the drugs case registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station on Monday. The FIR under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act is based on a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

LoC issued against Bikram Singh Majithia

A copy of the FIR accessed by Republic TV alleges, "Evaluation of the statements of (businessman) Jagjit Singh Chahal before the Enforcement Directorate revealed that a payment of rupees 35 lakhs was allegedly made to Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia in about 7-8 instalments between 2007 to 2012 as he required these funds for election purposes. At this time, Jagjit Singh Chahal was allegedly involved in the manufacturing/supply of illegal drugs/substances. Jagjit Singh Chahal also said that Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia received funds in Canada."

This case assumes significance ahead of the Punjab polls due early next year. Speaking to the media a day earlier, Majithia's brother-in-law Sukhbir Singh Badal dubbed this as a "false case" and warned the persons misusing their official positions will face repercussions in the future. Badal is the Chief Ministerial face of the SAD-BSP alliance. Interestingly, both AAP, as well as Captain Amarinder Singh contended that this was a false case filed on the eve of elections. The former Punjab CM claimed that the Punjab Police had erred in filing a case against Bikram Majithia as the report on drug trafficking was still lying with the Punjab & Haryana High Court in a sealed cover.

Image: TWITTER_@BSMAJITHIA