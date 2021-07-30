Last Updated:

MHA Prescribes CMs’ Meet, Assam-Mizoram Friendship Memorial & More To Broker Border Truce

It has been decided that the place where violent clashes took place will be turned into a memorial of friendship between Assam and Mizoram.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: PTI


The Republic Media Network has accessed the details of the Home Ministry's 'truce strategy' to de-escalate tensions between Assam and Mizoram after recent disputes. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA's) strategy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be hosted by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in Imphal and vice versa. This action is to send a message that both states and their people are together.

It has also been decided that the place where clashes took place will be turned into a memorial of friendship between Assam and Mizoram. It will be built jointly by both the state government in three months. 

Home secretary Ajay Bhalla will also send a delegation of top officers to North East in seven working days. The officials will visit Assam and then Mizoram. Following this, a collective meeting will happen in a neutral state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with both the chief ministers next fortnight. Before Shah's arrival, Himanta and Zoramthanga are likely to meet and sort out inter-state issues, including border. The MHA has also ordered both the states to control gangs that are openly active in the border areas.

MHA's Assam Mizoram truce strategy

  • Both CMs to host each other
  • The disputed area where clashes took place will be turned into a memorial of friendship between Assam and Mizoram.
  • Home Minister to hold a meeting with both the chief ministers in next fortnight.
  • Home Minister asks both state governments to act on gangs active on the borders.
  • Both CMs to meet each other ahead of Amit Shah's arrival. 
  • Home secretary to send a delegation of top officers to both states in seven working days.

Assam Mizoram border dispute

The recent clashes between both the states arise from a decades-old land dispute over 'improper demarcation of the state border'. Both Mizoram and Assam claim land on the border between Mizoram's Kolasib district and Assam's Cachar district. They also accused each other of encroachment.

On July 26, five policemen from Assam and a civilian died while more than a dozen were injured during the violent clashes between forces of both sides at the border area shared by Kolasib's Vairengte and Cachar district's Lailapur. Later, a cop named Shyamprasad Dusat also succumbed to bullet injury.

Following the clashes, Assam accused its neighbour of attacking first. Mizoram, however, dismissed the claim. According to sources, both states have now agreed to maintain peace after Union Home Minster Amit Shah intervened. Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have been deployed in the disturbed area.

Image Credit: PTI

