Centre To Meet Internet Giants To Discuss Issue Of Child Pornography: MHA Informs SC

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Centre will hold a meeting with internet giants, social media platforms and other stakeholders to discuss the issue of circulation of videos and images relating to child pornography and sexual offence.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde has posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Centre will hold a meeting with intermediaries including Google, Microsoft, and Facebook and other stakeholders to deal with the issue of circulation of videos of child pornography, rape, and gang rape.

The decision comes in wake of the Supreme Court hearing a matter in which NGO 'Prajwala' based in Hyderabad sent a letter to the apex court in 2015 along with two rape videos in a pen-drive.

READ | 'Can 4-month-old Go To Protest?': SC Raps Shaheen Bagh Protesters Over Infant's Death

READ | RS Panel Calls For Mandatory Monitoring Apps On All Devices To Regulate Access To Child Pornography

Advocates raise grave matters

Advocate Aparna Bhat who was appearing for one of the parties in the case informed the Supreme court that the government had launched a portal and but had not conducted any meeting with the parties and intermediaries since September. The portal was set up for citizens to file complaints against child pornography and rape videos circulated on social networks.

The amicus curiae in the case, advocate NS Nappinai, submitted a status report to the Supreme Court noting the detailed steps taken so far since the 2018 order. In October 2018, the Supreme Court had laid down proposals and guidelines to tackle this issue.

The amicus said that there is also another issue that when a complaint is made on pornographic content being circulated on the internet, the content is removed from only one end, but remaining copies that may have been circulated later is not removed.

READ | Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court To Hear MHA's Plea Against Delhi HC Order On Friday

Apps to regulate access to child pornography

To prevent sexual abuse of children and contain access to and transmission of child pornographic content on social media, a Rajya Sabha panel has made 40 recommendations, including making monitoring apps mandatory on all devices and amending the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act. The report was presented to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu by the panel chief and Congress parliamentarian Jairam Ramesh on January 25.

Ramesh, in the report, stated that it is a good model that can be followed from time to time to get members of the Rajya Sabha to deliberate on pressing social issues.

READ | Nirbhaya Case: SC Hears SLP Filed By Centre & Delhi Government Against HC's Order

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)