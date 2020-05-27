MHC Suggests To Convert Former TN CM Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden Residence As CM Office

It was a marathon of events after the demise of former CM Jayalalithaa, politically as well as on who is going to get it Poes Garden residence "Veda Nilayam" and other properties of her which is worth of Rs. 913 crores. It was initially used by Sasikala and her family. Later, it was claimed by the niece and nephew J Deepa and Deepak as they are family members and since they claimed that they are heirs of the former Chief Minister. When the political drama was in its peak, the Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced that the Poes Garden residence will be converted into a memorial of ex-CM Jayalalithaa.

Heirs approach Madras HC

Deepak and Deepa approached MHC stating that the residence of their aunt cannot be converted into a memorial without their consent since they are the legal heirs and the case went on for some time. The government was taking all the steps to acquire and convert the house into their leader's memorial meanwhile.

Amidst all this, a petition was filed in Madras high court that an administrator should be appointed to manage the assets of Jayalalithaa which complicated the asset war. The MHC made several observations in this matter today. Madras high court suggested that the Jaya residence should be made as official residence cum office of Tamil Nadu chief minister instead of converting it into a memorial and a part of Poes Garden residence can be converted into a memorial. Madras HC also accepted that niece Deepa and nephew Deepak are entitled to inherit assets left behind by the former Tamil Nadu CM and announced them as class II heirs.

MHC judges also observe that the government should hear the legal heirs before acquiring Poes Garden residence and pay compensation. The court adjourned the matter to eight weeks and asked the government to respond in eight weeks' time. "We have sought rights only to get our ancestral properties which is our right. We will discuss the observation of the high court and will decide our next move" said Deepak Jayakumar, nephew of the former CM.

It's now a challenge for the government which is keen to convert the Poes Garden "Veda Nilayam" into a memorial as they would need the consent of Jaya's niece Deepa and nephew Deepak who are not ready to compromise it.

