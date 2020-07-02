MIAL Assures Co-operation In CBI Investigation Into Alleged Irregularities Of Rs 702 Cr

Expressing surprise at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case against the chairman of the GVK Group of Companies, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Thursday, issuing a statement saying that it will co-operate with the agency. MIAL has stated that it would have provided every assistance had the agency sought explanation on any document. CBI has also booked MIAL Managing Director GV Sanjay Reddy - son of GVK chairman Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati for 'alleged irregularities'.

"MIAL is a transparent and responsible corporate entity which is committed to cooperate with the agency in its investigation to arrive at the truth. MIAL is surprised to note registration of case by CBI against MIAL & others. MIAL would have provided every assistance had the agency sought explanation or any document even if a preliminary enquiry had been initiated," stated MIAL

Earlier in the day, the CBI booked the chairman of the GVK Group of Companies and Managing Director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd for alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in the running of the airport. Besides GVK group chairman and the MIAL MD, CBI has booked companies MIAL, GVK Airport Holdings Ltd, nine other private companies and unidentified officials of AAI. CBI has alleged that the above individuals have resorted to siphoning of funds using different ways, as per sources.

The agency has also alleged that they siphoned funds showing the execution of bogus work contracts to nine companies in 2017-18. This has caused a loss of Rs 310 crore and they allegedly misused reserve funds of MIAL to the tune of Rs 395 crore to finance their group companies. Moreover, as per CBI, the group inflated expenditure figures of MIAL by showing payments to employees at their headquarters and group companies who were not involved in the running of MIAL causing a revenue loss to AAI.

Airport Authority of India Ltd had formed a Joint venture with GVK Airports Holdings Limited, promoted by GVK group under public-private partnership firm Mumbai International Airport Ltd for upgradation and maintenance of Mumbai Airport.

