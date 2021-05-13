Migrant Crisis: SC Directs Centre, Various State Govt's To Provide Dry Ration To Migrants

New Delhi, May 13: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the state governments of Delhi, UP and Haryana to provide dry ration to the Migrant workers of the national capital.



The orders were passed by a division bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan while it was hearing an application by activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar.

The said activists had moved an urgent application before the Supreme Court seeking directions to ensure the migrant and stranded labourers are not deprived of ration and food security and are able to travel back to their homes at nominal cost.

"Dry ration to migrant workers in National Capital Region under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme or any other scheme be provided by the Union of India, NCT of Delhi, State of U.P. and State of Haryana utilising the Public Distribution System prevalent in each.

State with effect from May 2021," the bench said.

"While providing dry ration the authorities of the States shall not insist on an identity card for those migrant labourers who do not possess for the time being and on self-declaration made by the stranded migrant labourers dry ration be given to them," the bench said further.

The court also directed the said state governments to ensure that adequate transportation is provided to stranded migrant labourers in NCR and who want to return to their home.

"The District Administration in coordination with Police Administration may identify such stranded migrant labourers and facilitate their transport either by road transport or train," the bench said.

"The Union of India may also issue necessary instructions to Ministry of Railways to take necessary and adequate measures to cater the need of migrant labourers," it added.

The top also asked the governments of Delhi, UP and Haryana to set up community kitchens at well-advertised places (in the National Capital Region) for stranded migrant labourers so that they and their family.



The court has now granted 10 days time to the State governments to file an affidavit in connection with the issues relating to the Migrant Crisis.

The court will now hear the matter next on May 24.