Yashwant Sinha Seeks Army's Deployment To Send Migrants Home; Evicted From Dharna Spot

Former Finance Minister and rebel-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday sat on a dharna at the Rajghat in the national capital, demanding that the armed forces be deployed to help migrant workers reach their homes. Sinha was joined by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey who demanded proper arrangements for moving stranded migrant workers back to their states.

'We have just been arrested by Delhi Police'

I have started a dharna today from 11 AM at Rajghat, Delhi to demand the deployment of armed forces and para military forces to take the migrant workers home with dignity, instead of beating them up and leaving them to die on the road. Need your support. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 18, 2020

Sinha later tweeted that he was arrested, along with his aides by the Delhi Police. "We have just been arrested by the Delhi Police," Sinha tweeted.

According to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said protestors have been removed from the venue as of now. They were later released.

'The govt has no strategy'

Sinha, a former BJP leader and a trenchant critic of the Narendra Modi government, said civilian authorities, be it central or state dispensations, have "failed" migrant workers who have been compelled to walk on roads, with some even dying in the process.

"Our simple demand is that the responsibility be given to the armed forces and paramilitary forces that they should, with all resources at their command and with whatever civilian resources they can commandeer, send these migrant workers to their homes with dignity," he said.

Before being taken into custody by the police, Sinha said he will continue with his dharma until his demands are met. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP just cares about the rich and it has left the poor to fend for themselves. "The government has no strategy because it has no will to help the migrants. The BJP is an anti-poor government. You can call people from abroad but not help the migrants walking on the streets. The ongoing crisis has proved that" he said.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said the government should show some sensitivity towards the migrants. "The government has the capacity to run 20,000 trains daily and ferry 2.3 crore people daily across the country. It should use this capacity to help people," he said.

(With PTI inputs)