167 Passengers Go Missing From Special Train Bringing Migrants To Haridwar, Probe Underway

In a mysterious turn of events, 167 migrant workers who were arriving at Haridwar from Surat have gone missing from the Shramik Special Train bringing them to the Uttarakhand city. According to the District Magistrate, the number of passengers who boarded the train in Surat did not match with the list of passengers that arrived in Haridwar.

'We will deal with this strictly'

"The discrepancy is being looked into. If these passengers have gone missing after boarding the train in Surat then it is a serious matter. Investigation is underway and action will be taken when it is complete," he said.

As per the list received from the Surat administration, 1,340 people were travelling by a special train that left Surat on May 12 but when it reached Haridwar station, only 1,173 passengers got down from the train. The matter is being probed in consultation with authorities in Surat whether the missing 167 passengers did not board the train or got down after boarding it, the Haridwar DM C Ravishankar said.

Special trains have been running since May 11 from different parts of the country to bring back stranded migrants to Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the number of cases in the state to 78, officials said. The latest cases have been reported from Udham Singh Nagar district, they said. Two men, aged 35 and 36 years, with a travel history from Andheri, Mumbai, and a 10-year-old girl from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19, a health department bulletin said in Dehradun Thursday night.

