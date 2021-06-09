Military Intelligence Southern Command & ATC Busts Bengaluru Telephone Racket ; 2 Detained

In a major crackdown in an alleged telephone racket, the Joint Operation by Military Intelligence Southern Command and ATC Officers seized 30 SIM Boxes which illegally hold telephone exchange capabilities and convert international phone calls into local calls, from Bengaluru City. Military Intelligence Southern Command and ATC Officers in a joint operation also detained two network detectives who allegedly defrauded the telecommunications department by simultaneously installing 960 SIM cards.

As per inputs, in six locations in the layout area, a Kerala-based person has been accused of illegally creating a telephone exchange, placing several mobile SIM cards into electronic devices, converting foreign phone calls into local calls, defrauding the telecommunication network, and disrupting the country's security.

As per reports, the Military Intelligence and the ATC have identified two people namely-- Gautam Bin Viswanathan, 27 years old, BTM layout, hometown Tirupur district, Tamil Nadu and Ibrahim Mullatti Bin Mohammed Kutty, 36 years, BTM Layout, Hometown Mallapur District, Kerala and both of them came under the scanner of the agencies.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the detainees used 30 electronic devices to install 32 SIM cards in six locations of the BTM layout, using more than 900 mobile SIM cards, unauthorizedly converting International (ISD) phone calls into local calls, and conducting security and other unauthorized activities. ATC officials have registered a case with the Bangalore city cyber crime police station and are continuing their investigation. Investigations are continuing to find out how many are still bending the network. The team was led by ATP unit officials ACP BR Venugopal and PI Bharat. The police commissioner has announced a reward of Rs 30,000.