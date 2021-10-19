Minor cousins raped by 10 in Jharkhand; 2 held

Gumla (Jharkhand), Oct 18 (PTI) Two minor cousins were raped allegedly by 10 men in Jharkhand's Gumla district and the police arrested two of them, while another accused died by suicide, an official said on Monday.

The gang-rape took place on October 15 evening when the tribal girls along with their 20-year-old male cousin were returning home in Gurdari police station area from a Durga puja fair, Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waquarib said.

The 10 accused in three motorcycles intercepted them and passed lewd comments at the girls. As the man protested, the accused assaulted him. He, however, managed to free himself and rushed to their village to seek help.

The miscreants then dragged the two girls to a forest and took turns to rape them, the SP said adding that the accused persons had threatened them of dire consequences if they raised an alarm.

They then beat the victims, took them to another nearby place and raped them again, Waquarib said.

The accused men fled after seeing the victims' cousin and villagers approaching the site.

Out of the 10 accused, the girls could identify two and they were arrested. The men in their early 20s were forwarded to judicial custody, the SP said.

The identity of the other eight accused has become known, he said adding that one of them died by suicide, probably in fear of being arrested.

The other accused would be apprehended soon, Waquarib said.

The BJP's Jharkhand president Deepak Prakash claimed that the incident has tarnished the image of the state where cases of crime against women have risen manifold. PTI BS NAM NN NN

