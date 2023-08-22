Minor Gangraped At Knifepoint At Her Residence In Telangana’s Meerpet

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of three persons at Meerpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Telangana on Monday morning. The accused allegedly barged into her house and threatened the girl at knife-point and raped her.

Police have lodged a case based on the girl’s complaint filed in Meerpet police station. As per the complaint, eight people barged into her house in Meerpet’s Nandanavanam Colony in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits. While five of them thrashed her brothers, three of them took turn in raping her, she alleged.

Following her complaint, the victim was sent for medical examination. A probe has been initiated in the case. A seven-member team has been formed to track and apprehend the accused.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties, including the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been staging protests, demanding justice for the minor.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has asked for a detailed report on the incident from the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, within 48 hours.

Furthermore, the Governor has directed the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Ranga Reddy District branch, to visit the complainant's house and provide all necessary support her family requires.