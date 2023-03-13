Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-raped In Mumbai While Going To Get Medicines; Two Arrested

The Mumbai Police have arrested two accused, who allegedly kidnapped a minor girl and gang-raped her late at night on March 2, while she was going to get medicines. According to the Mumbai Police, the girl was reportedly taken to Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district and was gang-raped by the accused.

The police stated that the accused had kidnapped the victim at around 1 am at night and took her to Virar an isolated place, where they gang-raped her. Not only this, the accused even made an obscene video of the girl during the incident and was threatening to rape her further.

A case was registered on March 11, against the two accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections and an investigation was initiated, says Mumbai Police, while talking to news agency ANI.

Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is being carried out.