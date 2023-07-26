Minor Girl In Chandigarh Ends Life; Family Alleges Forced Conversion, Sexual Exploitation

A 17-year-old Hindu girl allegedly committed suicide over alleged forcible conversation by a Muslim boy in Chandigarh. The deceased left a suicide note mentioning that a Muslim boy forced her to convert into Islam.

The police arrested the accused after registering an FIR with Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. The accused, who has been identified as Anas Sulemani, is a native of Chandigarh.

Gautam, father of the deceased girl, alleged that after she allegedly committed suicide on July 23, a suicide note was recovered from her room.

He added that in the suicide note, his daughter had narrated the entire ordeal of how Anas had allegedly put pressure on her to change her religion, which has also been mentioned in the complaint.

While narrating the story, the father alleged that the accused Anas introduced himself to his daughter with fake name Vijay in 2014. He even allegedly sexually exploited his daughter for three years.

Gautam said that he was aware that Vijay was a friend of his daughter. But after reading the suicide note and learning about the name change, truth came as a rude shock for him.

The complainant further said that they have recovered some handwritten notes by accused, from the room of the deceased. The notes mentioned about the teaching of Islam. He added that the accused was continuously putting pressure on his daughter to change her religion. Father said that he has handed over all the evidence to police for further legal action as this was a 'clear case of forcible conversation.'



"It is a clear case of forcible conversation and despite getting all the evidence the police have not imposed section 295A IPC in the case. The 17-year-old girl had narrated the entire incident in her suicide note and that turned to be a crucial piece of evidence." The police have registered the case under Section 306, 376(2) and 34 IPC and also imposed POSCO Act against the accused. The police arrested the accused on the day of incident and sent to judicial custody.

