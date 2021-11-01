Minor Girl’s Foster Parents Held For Sexual Exploitation, Human Trafficking

The police here have arrested a couple for alleged sexual exploitation and trafficking of their foster child, police said Monday.

In September this year, the 17-year-old girl was found unconscious near a canal. She was given medical treatment and sent back to her foster parents on September 25 by an NGO.

But later after a complaint, the NGO members confronted her guardians and rescued her.

In her medical examination, it was found that the girl was sexually exploited.

On October 6, police registered a case against her foster parents under sections of rape and human trafficking of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Bhopa police station.

The two were arrested on Sunday evening, police said.

The victim's real father died. Her mother remarried and relocated to some other place and couldn't be traced, according to police.

The victim is currently at a shelter home.

