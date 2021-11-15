Minor Raped By Family Acquaintance In UP

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance of her family after he laced their beverage with an intoxicant here, police said.

The incident took place at the victim's residence under Kotwali police station limits in the district on Sunday, they said.

Police have named the accused as Munna, who is absconding, police said.

Munna used to frequent the victim's house as he was an acquaintance of her family members. During one such visit on Sunday, he intoxicated their soft drink and later raped the girl when they fell unconscious, according to a police complaint lodged by the victim's family members.

Police said the girl has been sent for medical examination and the hunt for the accused is on.

