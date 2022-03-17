Minor reshuffle in Bengal IPS cadre

Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Wednesday named Rajeev Mishra as the new ADG and IGP of the Intelligence Branch (IB) in place of Niraj Kumar Singh, according to a notification.

Mishra will also be looking after court matters, it added.

Singh was made the new ADG and IGP Administration-I while Tanmay Ray Chaudhuri, additional commissioner of police of Kolkata Police, was made the IGP, Presidency Range.

Shreesh Ram Jhajharia, DIG Presidency Range was made DIG Headquarters while Prasun Bandyopadhyay, DIG Barasat Range, was moved as DIG Midnapore Range, the notification said.

Shyam Singh, DIG Midnapore, was named DIG Civil Defence.