Even as the Delhi Police arrested 21 accused in connection with communal violence in Jahangirpuri, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an impartial investigation in the case.

Delhi-based lawyer Amritpal Khalsa wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Monday, requesting a court-monitored probe in the matter. He alleged that the ongoing investigation was partial and only blamed the minority community for the riots. The lawyer also accused the Delhi police of directly shielding the perpetrators of the violence.

The petitioner claimed that "few armed members, who were part of the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra procession entered the mosque and installed saffron flag, and what followed was stone pelting by both the communities."

"Delhi Police, initially arrested 7 youths all of them being Muslims. Delhi Police investigation so far has been partial, communal and is directly shielding preparators of the riots," it further alleged.

The petitioner urged the CJI to set up a committee, headed by a sitting Judge of the top court to conduct an impartial inquiry into the Jahangirpuri violence.

Delhi violence

Clashes erupted between two communities on Saturday, April 16 when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Incidents of stone-pelting, arson and violence were witnessed in the capital, injuring as many as eight cops and one civilian.

So far, 21 accused have been arrested in the case, said Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (law and order), adding that peace has been maintained and investigation is still in progress.

One of the key accused in the Jahangirpuri violence on Sunday admitted to inciting violence during the Shobha Yatra. Delhi's Rohini court sent the main accused in Jahangirpuri violence - Ansar and Aslam- to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.