Miscreants Open Fire At 42-year-old YouTuber In Lucknow Leaving Him With Critical Injuries

In a shocking incident, a YouTube channel reporter identified as Shahid was shot by some unknown goons in Lucknow leaving him with critical injuries in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the information gathered on Monday, the 42-year-old YouTuber was shot thrice, one bullet in his head, the other on his neck and the third bullet fired on his chest.

YouTuber was shot on three different body parts

Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Qasim Abidi said, "Shahid sustained critical injuries after he was shot at by unidentified miscreants on picnic spot road falling under Indira Nagar police station jurisdiction in Lucknow".

"He was rushed to the Lohia Hospital for treatment by police", he added. After a while, he was admitted to the trauma centre as his condition was critical.

It is learned that the police and forensic team have reached the crime scene and are trying to unravel the mystery behind why the criminals shot Shahid and exactly how many bullets were fired.

The 42-year-old journalist lives with his family in Jugauli and he owns a furniture shop.

According to the victim's brother, "He had gone to Chandan Village for some work. He was shot at when he was returning from the village".

Also, the police suspect some past rivalry behind the gory attack and is trying to access CCTV footage of the crime spot and related areas.

An FIR has been lodged under various sections at the Indira Gandhi police station.

(With inputs from ANI)