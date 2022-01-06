Missing Boy Found Dead In Muzaffarnagar, Irate Villagers Protested

The body of a 13-year-old boy, missing since December 29, was found in a river in Sarnawly village here, police said.

Mohit was found dead in the river on Wednesday evening under Phugana police station area, they said.

Irate family members and villagers protested over his death and refused to hand over the body to the police.

Later, they were pacified and the body was sent for post mortem, police said.

Probe is on, a senior police official added.

