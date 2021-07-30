Mizoram MP Vanlalvena Summoned By Assam Police Over 'inflammatory' Remarks On Border Clash

In a major development, Assam Police has summoned Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on August 1 to question him in connection with Monday's violent clashes that led to the killing of six Assam police personnel and a civilian. The cops said that "lawful action" will be taken against Rajya Sabha MP, who had allegedly made "inflammatory" remarks over the border row.

"It has come to light that you have given a threatening statement in media targetting civil and police officials in connection with the incident which is a subject matter of investigation. Therefore, there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you," the Assam Police notice read.

A team of Assam Police CID visited Vanlalvena's residence in Delhi and the Mizoram House to look out for him. However, to no avail, PTI reported quoting official sources. The Mizoram MP is believed to be avoiding the police, it added.

Vanlalvena has been asked to appear before a local police station in Chachar district on August 1, "without fail". According to PTI sources, cops do not need the permission of the Rajya Sabha Chairman to record an MP's statement. However, permission is need before arresting an MP. Vanlalvena is likely to be shown pictures of perpetrators when he appears.

Meanwhile, Assam Police is looking out for the original recording of Vanlalvena's interview with new channels. Speaking to media on Wednesday, the Mizoram MP reportedly said, "More than 200 policemen entered our territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first before we fired. They are lucky that we didn't kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all."

Cachar Deputy SP Kalyan Kumar Das has also summoned six personnel of the Mizoram police department to Dholai police station on August 2 in the connection with the July 26 clashes.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

In the July 26 border clashes between Assam and Mizoram, six policemen and a civilian were killed while dozens were injured. The incident occurred at the Inner Line Reserve Forest area of Cachar district.

To de-escalate tensions, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come up with a 'truce strategy'. As per the plan, both CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga will host each other, the disputed region where the confrontation took place will be converted into a friendship memorial, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold a meeting with both CMs and a delegation of top officers will be sent to both states.