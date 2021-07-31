ML Sharma Files Contempt Plea Against PM Modi, Amit Shah For Rakesh Asthana's Appointment

Rushing to Supreme Court with another plea, renowned PIL litigant ML Sharma on Friday, filed a contempt petition against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of ex-CBI director Rakesh Asthana as Delhi police commissioner. Sharma argued that Asthana's appointment was in contradiction to the 2018 Supreme Court judgment and was liable to criminal contempt. PM Modi is the head of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and Asthana's appointment was taken jointly by the PM and Shah.

ML Sharma seeks contempt proceeding against Modi-Shah

Furthermore, he argued, that the PM and Home Minister "knowingly and deliberately acted against the Supreme Court judgment, therefore a serious contempt of court is liable to be proceeded against both". Asthana was appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner on 27 July, relieving him from his previous role as Director-General of Border Security force (BSF) and DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). DG-ITBP SS Deswal has been tasked to take up the additional charge of BSF, while S N Pradhan took over additional charge of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

On Thursday, Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as its city Police Commissioner, seeking a reversal of his appointment. AAP leader and Delhi's Health Minister Satyender Jain also pointed out that there should be at least six months of service left in the tenure of an officer appointed at the DG level, while only four days was left in Asthana's case. In 2019, the SC had passed an order stating that only officers who have at least six months of service left before retirement, should be considered for the post of DG of police.

CBI vs CBI saga

Asthana- who was the second in command in the CBI - had levelled charges of corruption against Verma and accused him of trying to falsely implicate him. Verma had accused Asthana and Kumar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore in exchange for clearing Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who was being investigated in the Moin Qureshi corruption case. While both Verma and Asthana were sent in compulsory leave in 2018, the PM Modi-led 3-member panel, removed Verma as CBI director in 2019 after finding Asthana's charges against Verma 'substantiated'.

Later, in February 2020, the CBI found no involvement of former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar in an alleged bribery case registered by the CBI in October 2018, post which he was given the charge of DG-NCB. As per reports, Asthana, who was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Moin Qureshi case sought to arrest Sana in connection with the case in September 2018. Sana was accused of paying illegal gratification to Verma for a bail-out. Sana had alleged that two Dubai-based brothers Manoj and Somesh Prasad had demanded Rs 5 crore bribe at the behest of Asthana. An FIR was registered by then-CBI director Alok Verma for alleged criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct against Asthana, who denied all charges.