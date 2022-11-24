MNS Workers Caught On Cam Brutally Thrashing Hotel Manager For Not Playing Marathi Songs

Raj Thackeray led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers' hooliganism was caught on camera wherein they thrashed a hotel manager for not playing Marathi songs.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area. A verbal argument broke out between the MNS workers and hotel management for allegedly not playing Marathi songs. Later, the hotel manager was beaten by the party workers. As per sources, no action has been taken by the police against the accused yet.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, it can be seen that an argument started where a woman was heard talking to the manager over Marathi songs asking him to show the booking of the party. The hotel manager can be heard refusing as he said, "Please Ma'am, I will only show the booking to the person who booked the party with us."

All of the sudden, one of the MNS workers intervened and said, "We are in Maharashtra and only Marathi songs will be played." As the hotel manager responded with a 'No', the man slapped him across the face and later, other workers joined in and trashed the manager.

Strict action sought by BJP MLA

BJP MLA Ram Kadam spoke to Republic TV and stated, "We will not tolerate any kind of hooliganism of anyone be it any party worker or leader. The law will take its own course. We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hand. This is not a Uddhav Thackeray's government, the state is being run by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. We will take strict action against it."

However, this is not the first time that MNS goons have assaulted people over such reasons.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad forcibly stops the screening of Marathi film

Recently, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and his supporters forcibly stopped the show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' at the Viviana Mall in Thane. Moreover, some moviegoers were brutally beaten up after they objected to this hooliganism. A few days after, Awadh's another video came forward in which he was seen pushing a woman aside during the inauguration ceremony of a new bridge in the Mumbra area.

On August 28, an elderly woman was mercilessly assaulted and abused after she raised an objection over MNS workers installing wooden poles for an advertisement in front of her medical shop.

As the woman asked the MNS workers to stop, the man who was carrying the installation started trashing her. In the video, he can be seen slapping the woman and hurling abuse at her. Even after people tried to stop him, he kept assaulting her. At one point, the accused pushed the woman with force following which she fell and began crying. Even then, the MNS workers kept pushing and abusing her.