In a mob attack in Bihar, seven policemen, including two station house officers (SHOs), were critically injured after a group of villagers attacked a police station in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday, hours after the death of a man allegedly in custody. The man was arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing bottles of liquor in the dry state.

The two injured SHOs have been identified as Manitosh Kumar of Pranpur Police Station and Shailesh Kumar of Dandkohra Police Station, a senior officer said.

Going on a rampage in Pranpur Police station in Bihar, hundreds of villagers damaged vehicles parked on the premises after 40-year-old Pramod Kumar Singh was found dead in the lockup. Police said that he was arrested on Friday for possessing bottles of liquor in dry Bihar.

Meanwhile, after the injured were taken to hospital, Acting Superintendent of Police (SP) Daya Shankar said, “All the injured policemen have been admitted to the district hospital in Katihar and their condition is stated to be stable. The situation is completely under control and our teams are camping in the area." "The body of the man arrested was found as the police officers were preparing documents to produce Singh before a court," Shankar claimed.

After villagers received information of the arrested Pramod Kumar Singh’s death, they attacked the police station with sticks, and iron rods and injured more than a dozen of policemen.

"The situation could only be brought under control after additional security personnel were called in from nearest police stations. Shailesh Kumar was among the reinforcements. Seven policemen, including two SHOs, have sustained injuries," SP Daya Shankar said.

Singh's body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a case registered against those who attacked the policemen, SP Daya Shankar added.