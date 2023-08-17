Mob Protests Congress Leader's Death In Rajasthan | Bus Set On Fire, Police Deployed

A massive demonstration was carried out in Rajasthan's Baran district where a furious mob vandalised vehicles protesting against the death of Jharkhand Congress leader Dinesh Meena. On July 24, the Congress leader was attacked and got seriously injured near Banmori town which comes under the Atru police station area. On Wednesday, August 16, Meena succumbed to his injuries in Jaipur during treatment.

The police handed over the body of the Congress leader to his relatives after the post-mortem today. His mortal remains are being taken to his village in Jharkhand under police supervision from Jaipur.

The Congress leader's death triggered a massive row as a lot of resentment was witnessed among the people of the Meena community regarding the incident. On Thursday, a protest was being held near Gaughat where a furious mob set fire to public transports like bus near Gaughat. The protesters also raised slogans against the administration.

In view of the situation, a large number of the police force has been deployed in the village and on the spot. The situation is being monitored by SP Rajkumar Chaudhary and Collector Narendra Gupta.

Here are pictures from protest site: