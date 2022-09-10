Another Mega Cash Stash Recovered From Bengal; ED's Count at Rs 17 Cr In Mobile App Fraud

In a huge success, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday recovered crores and crores of cash from searches carried out at multiple locations in West Bengal's Kolkata in connection with the mobile app fraud case. In the latest, 17 crore has been seized, with the figure rising steadily from Rs 5 crore in the afternoon.

As per the inputs, Republic TV has learned that the cash stash could go up further as the cash counting is still going on. Notably, earlier on Saturday morning, the central agency started searches at three locations in Kolkata including Garden Reach and the Salt Lake areas. Notably, a high-security deployment is seen at the places where the central agency is carrying out the raids.

It is pertinent to mention that ED had also recently recovered a huge stash of cash from former TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee wherein the central agency recovered Rs 20 crore worth of cash in Indian and foreign currencies from Mukherjee's Diamond City residence at Tollygunge. The ED also recovered cash worth Rs 27.90 crore and 6 kg of gold from her residence at Belgharia in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

ED raids 6 locations in Bengaluru in Chinese loan apps case

In a mega crackdown on Chinese loan sharks, the Enforcement Directorate on September 4 carried out search operations across six locations in Bengaluru, in connection with the Chinese loan app case.

The money laundering case is based on the 18 FIRs registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru, against numerous entities/persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amounts of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities/persons.

During inquiries, it was learned that these entities are either controlled or operated by Chinese nationals. They reportedly used forged documents of Indians, made them dummy directors of those companies, and generated large proceeds of crime.

The entities are said to have generated proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks. An amount of Rs 17 crore was seized in merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities. The agency has frozen the bank accounts of these Chinese entities.