Mohali Attack: Punjab Police Detains 6 Persons; Link With Terrorist 'Rinda' Emerges

In a big breakthrough in the Mohali rocket attack probe, 6 persons have been identified and detained by the Punjab Police, sources told Republic TV. As per sources, all of them are overground workers and associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. 4 mobile numbers have been tracked down while agencies have accessed two mobile recordings, sources revealed. Moreover, the initial report of the Punjab Police reportedly points at the role of the Rinda group. As per sources, this attack is perceived as retaliation from Rinda as his 4 associates were arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs in Haryana.

#BREAKING | Big breakthrough in the Mohali attack probe: 6 people identified and detained; four mobile numbers tracked down



Tune-in here for the latest updates - https://t.co/HBQBP5JILO pic.twitter.com/ouqkvHRxON — Republic (@republic) May 10, 2022

The Mohali rocket attack

Punjab was rocked by another terror-related incident after an RPG was fired on the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters as a result of which the window panes on one of the floors of the high-security building were shattered. Subsequently, the Sohana Police Station registered the case based on the statement of Sub-Inspector Balkar Singh, Incharge Security, Intelligence Headquarters. In the FIR, unknown persons have been booked under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 16 ((Punishment for a terrorist act) of UAPA and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Sources indicated that the attackers fled the spot in a white car. They had also reportedly done a recce of the area to verify the possible exit routes and chose the time when the security shift changes to launch the attack. After the conclusion of this meeting, Mann asserted, "Some have been arrested, more will be arrested. Strict punishment will be given to the perpetrators. Things will be more clear by evening as the probe is on".

Meanwhile, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra told reporters that the police would try to solve the Mohali rocket attack case quickly. While refraining from commenting on whether there is a Khalistani link to the incident, he revealed that the explosive used is prima facie TNT. Moreover, he assured that the media will be informed if any arrests are made in connection with this matter.