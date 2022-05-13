Mohali Blast: Police Nab Accused Nishan Singh Who Provided Logistic Aid To Attackers

In a massive update pertaining to the Mohali blast incident, one of the accused named Nishan Singh has been nabbed by the police with the help of inputs provided by the National Investigation Agency. As per sources, Nishan Singh is a resident of Faridkot district.

Nishan Singh, the main accused behind the blast at the Punjab Police Intelligence HQ office, was brought to Mohali after arrest. Soon after the arrest, police authorities conducted his medical examination. According to sources, Nishan Singh had provided logistic support to attackers. Furthermore, five cases are reportedly already registered against Nishan Singh including Dacoity and Arms Act in Faridkot.

Mohali RPG attack: Police recovers launcher

Meanwhile, in a related development, the launcher of the RPG was recovered by the police. As per a release by the Mohali Police, all the suspects were rounded up and questioned, leading to the recovery of the launcher used in the rocker launcher attack in one of the Intel buildings on May 9.

This comes after Intelligence Bureau warned other intelligence agencies as well as the state police over the formation of the group 'Lashker-E-Khalsa'. The Lashkar-E-Khalsa is known for actively recruiting people via social media. Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) reportedly has a social media presence by the name 'LeK'.

On the other hand, the Police were able to trace the mobile location of the suspect associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda near the blast site.

According to the sources, the rocket launcher attack is perceived as retaliation from Rinda as his four associates were arrested earlier on the basis of inputs given by intelligence in Haryana.

Mohali RPG attack

A blast was reported in the late hours of Monday at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. An investigation has revealed that the blast was caused using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) which impacted the third floor of the building at around 7.45 p.m.

The Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, which is located in sector 77, SAS Nagar, was quickly cordoned off and security was beefed up around the area. Following the explosion, the Mohali Police informed that there were no casualties and the forensic teams arrived to further investigate the incident.