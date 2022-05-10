Mohali Blast: Punjab DGP Confident Of Solving Case Quickly; 'explosive Appears To Be TNT'

After chairing an important meeting on Tuesday, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra told reporters that the police would try to solve the Mohali rocket attack case quickly. While refraining from commenting on whether there is a Khalistani link to the incident, he revealed that the explosive used is prima facie TNT. Moreover, he assured that the media will be informed if any arrests are made in connection with this matter.

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra remarked, "We held a meeting regarding the incident which took place at the Intelligence Headquarters yesterday. Intelligence officers, district police's SSP and DSP were present. We are making full efforts to trace this case. We have a lead. We will solve this case quickly."

"A projectile has hit the building. The explosive used in it appears to be TNT. When the incident happened in the evening, nobody was in the room. The impact was on the wall and there was no damage. But this is a challenge and we are trying our best to solve the case. We will let you know if there are any arrests," he added.

The Mohali rocket attack

Punjab was rocked by another terror-related incident after an RPG was fired on the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters as a result of which the window panes on one of the floors of the high-security building were shattered. Subsequently, the Sohana Police Station registered the case based on the statement of Sub-Inspector Balkar Singh, Incharge Security, Intelligence Headquarters. In the FIR, unknown persons have been booked under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 16 ((Punishment for a terrorist act) of UAPA and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Additionally, sources in the Punjab Police revealed that 11 persons have been detained for questioning in connection with this case. This is based on the analysis of the CCTV footage. At present, they are being questioned at an unknown location by the Punjab Police and other intelligence agencies. Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will shortly chair a meeting at his residence with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action so far.