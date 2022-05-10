Mohali Blast: Punjab Police Registers FIR & Detains 11 Persons; Questioning Underway

In a big development, an FIR was lodged in connection with the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. The Sohana Police Station registered the case based on the statement of Sub-Inspector Balkar Singh, Incharge Security, Intelligence Headquarters. In the FIR, unknown persons have been booked under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 16 ((Punishment for a terrorist act) of UAPA and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act (Punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property).

Additionally, sources in the Punjab Police revealed that 11 persons have been detained for questioning in connection with this case. This is based on the analysis of the CCTV footage. At present, they are being questioned at an unknown location by the Punjab Police and other intelligence agencies. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will shortly chair a meeting at his residence with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action so far.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely".

#BREAKING | Mohali blast: 11 persons detained for questioning by Punjab Police; forensic samples sent for testing, sources tell Republic



Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/HBQBP5JILO pic.twitter.com/yf0msrDzGZ — Republic (@republic) May 10, 2022

The Mohali attack

Punjab was rocked by another terror-related incident after an RPG was fired on the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters as a result of which the window panes on one of the floors of the high-security building were shattered. In a statement issued after the attack, the Mohali Police noted, "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called".

While a team of Punjab Police and Punjab Police commandos have been deployed outside Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters, NIA officials are also likely to visit the spot soon. As per sources, the role of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda is under the scanner. Sources also indicated that the attackers fled the spot in a white car, sources indicated. They had also reportedly done a recce of the area to verify the possible exit routes and selected the time when the security shift changes to launch the attack.