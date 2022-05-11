In an exclusive scoop on Wednesday, Republic TV learnt that the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) used in the Mohali blast was sent to Punjab from Pakistan via drone. While the RPG weighs about 7 kg, grenades and explosives weigh 2.5 kg. As per sources, Afghan terrorists have the experience to use all modern weapons including the RPG. Reportedly, an effort is being made from across the border to recruit criminals of Haryana and Punjab into the terror group. Sleeper cells are being created with the money earned through drugs, sources added.

As per sources, two more persons have been detained from Tarn Taran. All three of them including Nishan Singh who was arrested from Amritsar on Tuesday are suspected to be linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. Singh, in particular, is a history-sheeter with over a dozen cases relating to the smuggling of drugs registered against him. He was out on bail after being released from the Faridkot jail. The evidence of his conversation with Rinda has also come to the fore and he is being touted as the main accused in the Mohali blast case.

Here is a brief profile of Nishan Singh:

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the Punjab Police is confident of cracking the case very soon. While over 15 persons have been detained so far, more arrests are likely to take place soon. The Punjab Police may soon publicly disclose the progress in the case, sources indicated.

Punjab was rocked by another terror-related incident on Monday after an RPG was fired on the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters as a result of which the window panes on one of the floors of the high-security building were shattered. Subsequently, the Sohana Police Station registered the case based on the statement of Sub-Inspector Balkar Singh, Incharge Security, Intelligence Headquarters. In the FIR, unknown persons have been booked under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 16 (Punishment for a terrorist act) of UAPA and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Sources said that the attackers fled the spot in a white car. They had also reportedly done a recce of the area to verify the possible exit routes and chose the time when the security shift changes to launch the attack. After chairing a key meeting a day earlier, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra revealed that the explosive used is prima facie TNT. While refraining from commenting on whether there is a Khalistani link to the incident, he assured that the media will be informed if any arrests are made in connection with this matter.