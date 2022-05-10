In an exclusive scoop, sources told Republic TV that there is a Khalistani link to the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. As per sources, the role of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda is under the scanner. After firing the RPG from near the main gate of the headquarters, the attackers fled the spot in a white car, sources indicated. The attackers had also reportedly done a recce of the area to verify the possible exit routes. Sources revealed that they selected the time when the security shift changes.

Immediately after the incident, the Mohali Police stated, "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called". As per reports, the window panes on one of the floors of the high-security building were shattered because of the explosion.

Speaking to the media later, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh refused to rule out the possibility of this being a terror attack. Security has been beefed up with a team of Punjab Police and Punjab Police commandos being deployed outside Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters. Meanwhile, a team of National Investigation Agency officials is likely to visit the spot soon.

Harvinder Singh Rinda under scanner

Harvinder Singh Rinda's possible link emerges at a time when his name has surfaced as the mastermind of the Karnal terror plot that was busted recently. Republic TV has learnt that this Pakistan-based terrorist is responsible for activating the Khalistani terror module. According to sources, he is involved in planning a plot with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. From drug smuggling to arms smuggling, Rinda's net is spread all over South Asia, a Republic TV investigation revealed. Sources also divulged that Rinda is in command of this syndicate and has activated 120 sleeper cells in different states of India.

Intelligence agencies are keeping a close eye on the terrorist's activities. Moreover, sources said that the intelligence report on Rinda has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. With respect to his Nanded connection, the report further mentioned that Rinda shifted from Punjab to Nanded at the age of 11. Reportedly, the 2021 Ludhiana court blast was also planned by Rinda. The agencies also suspect a plan to infiltrate terrorists into the country through coastal areas.