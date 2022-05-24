Mohali RPG Attack: Punjab Police Nab 2 Attackers Who Fired Grenade On Intelligence HQ

Two weeks after a rocket-propelled grenade was launched on the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, two men - one from Jhajjar in Haryana and the other from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh - have been identified as the attackers. Deepak and Guddu, accompanied by Chadat Singh fired the RPG at the intelligence office, police sources claimed.

Multiple raids are underway at several locations in Haryana and UP, to nab those who may have hired the accused to carry out the attack.

On May 9, Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters located in Mohali was attacked using a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) by two unknown persons. The warhead was launched just before 8 PM, shattering window panes on the third floor of the high-security building. Officials said that the projectile penetrated the windows but it did not explode.

Mohali Superintendent of Police (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh called it a ‘minor blast’ saying that no one was harmed in the incident.

Upon assessing the ammunition head, police found that it was the RPG-22 codenamed ‘Netto’. It is a one-shot disposable Soviet anti-tank rocket launcher that propels a 72.5mm fin-stabilised projectile. When required, it can be prepared within 10 seconds before the fire. The ammunition can penetrate 1.2 metres of brick, 400mm of armour or 1 metre of reinforced concrete.

Police claim ISI, Khalsa link to rocket attack

On May 13, Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra said the RPG attack was jointly carried out by an “axis of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and gangsters with the backing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)”.

Bhawra said the police had arrested six persons in connection with the case. He identified the key conspirator as Lakhbir Singh Landa who hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran district and has been in Canada since 2017. The DGP said Lakhbir Landa was an associate of Harvinder Rinda who was close to BKI chief Wadhawa Singh and the ISI.

Police had earlier arrested Jagdeep Kang, who the DGP said was the “local contact” of the module and had accompanied Charat during the recce. The other arrested accused are - Kanwar Bath, Baljit Kaur, Anantdeep Singh Sonu, Baljinder Singh Rambo, and Nishan Singh.