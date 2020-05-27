Centre Asserts That Services Related To Pregnancy & Child Care Are 'essential' Amid Covid

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday announced that all services related to pregnancy care and child management were 'essential.' The Ministry elaborated on the services stating that all services pertaining to pregnancy care management, newborn care and childhood illness management, immunisation services, management of severe acute malnutrition in children, family planning services, comprehensive abortion care services and adolescent health services come under essential services and that there should be no denial of the listed services amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Read: Manufacturing Of PPEs, N95 Masks Ramped Up; Ensuring Quality Through Stringent Protocols: Health Ministry

MOHFW states services related to pregnancy care management,newborn care & childhood illness management,immunisation services,management of severe acute malnutrition in children, family planning services, comprehensive abortion care services&adolescent health services as essential pic.twitter.com/TExceATSDy — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

COVID testing not mandatory for maternal services

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry had stated that all services related to reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health should be continued in a restricted manner in areas defined as containment and buffer zones, underlining that COVID testing is not mandatory for providing such services.

In its 'Guidance note on Provision of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services during and post COVID-19 pandemic' released on Wednesday, the ministry stressed that critical services for women, children and adolescent should be provided irrespective of their COVID-19 status and that 'under no circumstance should there be a denial of these services', amid the COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic.

"With more than 2.5 crore pregnancies each year in the country, it is important to ensure the availability of services during this period as any denial of services can have an impact on maternal and newborn mortalities, morbidities as well as the health care costs," it said.

Read: COVID Testing Not Mandatory For Services Related To Maternal, Newborn: Health Ministry

Read: After Gowda Skips Quarantine, Health Ministry Issues Backdated SOP Exempting Ministers

(With Agency Inputs)