Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station

Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) A man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl allegedly hanged himself in a police station lock-up on Sunday, police here said.

The accused, Ankit Gupta (32), was arrested on Saturday for molesting a girl on February 18, and was booked under sections of the POCSO Act at Jawahar Circle police station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Avnish Kumar Sharma said.

He said Gupta had three cases registered against him under the same Act in different police stations. The accused was married seven months back.

Gupta was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. The victim's statement has also been recorded, he said.

A magisterial inquiry is being done in the case and post mortem will be done under his supervision, Sharma said.

He said three cases have been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.

An accident case was also lodged against him in 2014, said the officer. PTI AG VN VN

