Money Laundering Case: Court Extends ED Custody Of Nagpur Lawyer Till April 11

A special PMLA court here on Wednesday extended till April 11 the remand of Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

The brothers were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) last week following a raid at the advocate's residence in Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur.

The accused were produced before special judge M G Deshpande at the end of their initial remand on Wednesday.

The duo's custody was extended till April 11 for further probe into the matter.

The central probe agency has claimed that the money laundering case against the brothers is related to the purchase of about 1.5 acre land in Nagpur and the documents used for the land purchase were allegedly forged.

The land that was purchased was in the name of the brothers, the ED has claimed.

The lawyer has filed several petitions in courts against BJP leaders, especially Devendra Fadnavis.

In one of his applications, Uke had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in his election affidavit.

The lawyer had also petitioned the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court seeking a police probe into the "suspicious and untimely" death of CBI judge B H Loya.

Judge Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, had died reportedly due to a heart attack in Nagpur in 2014.

Uke is also the lawyer for Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court here against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone. PTI AVI ARU ARU

