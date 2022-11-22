MONSTROUS: Pregnant Stray Dog Beaten To Death By Delhi College Students; 4 Arrested

In a monstrous and sickening incident, four students of Delhi's Don Bosco Technical Institute have been arrested for allegedly beating a pregnant street dog and bludgeoning her to death in New Friends Colony in South East Delhi. Videos making rounds on the Internet, purportedly showed the students thrashing the dog and later dragging her carcass.

FIR registered, accused arrested

After the video of the gruesome killing, which happened in a park of the colony, surfaced on social media, locals of the area registered a police complaint in the matter. On the basis of a complaint, FIR was registered under sections 429 and 34 of IPC & 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 at New Friends Colony Police Station in Delhi.

According to police, locals had also submitted a video of the incident alleging that the accused beat up a white street dog in the New Friends Colony area with sticks, and later dumped it in an open field.

The accused reportedly said that they were bothered by the dog barking at them. The accused were seen smiling while the dog was being brutally beaten within a makeshift room constructed while holding baseball bats, wooden sticks, and iron rods.

According to the complaint, two brothers of the institute were also allegedly present under instructions from the senior staff. The 15-minute-long video carrying horrid visuals of the torture and killing of the animal went viral on Saturday, November 19, with activists and dog lovers seeking strict actions against the accused. "The accused have been arrested, and further investigation into the matter is on," the police said.

(With ANI inputs)