Morbi Tragedy: Ex-admin Says Oreva Neglected Bridge Renovation Despite Multiple Reminders

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, former Chief Officer of Morbi Nagarpalika Girish Saraya alleged that the Oreva group had allegedly used "aluminium" instead of steel in the renovation of the now-collapsed Morbi bridge in which at least 134 people have lost their lives.

The ex-officer also alleged that the bridge management firm had wanted to increase the prices from Rs 10 and Rs 15 to Rs 15 and Rs 20. However, the demand was denied.

At least 134 people died in the Morbi tragedy after a 140-year-old bridge collapsed just five days after renovation. According to police, nine arrests have been made in the case.

Republic's conversation with former Morbi Chief Officer

Republic Principal Correspondent Priyanka Sharma: I wanted to confirm one thing, the incident that happened you were the chief officer back then, did you have any conversation over a bridge contract with them?

Former Morbi Chief Officer Girish Saraya: In 2020, the Additional Collector chaired a meeting. I don't remember the date but it happened in 2020. After the meeting, the additional collector gave us a letter and asked the municipality to take further steps. So, we presented the letter in the general municipality board meeting and discussed what to do about this? We discussed that the agreement has concluded. If a new agreement has to be formulated, should we increase the rates? They said no, if the agency is ready to continue with the same price then authorise the agreement. So I wrote a letter on behalf of the general board, that we did a meeting and this was the conclusion, so if you accept this, you can write an acceptance letter and we can do this further documentation. I wrote an e-mail three times regarding this but to no avail. So I eventually wrote to them that now it is not our responsibility. Then they wrote a letter on the 31st, but I got transferred on the 30th. They signed the contract after that.

Priyanka Sharma: Did they provide any history of doing renovations for this contract?

Girish Saraya: I asked them for it. When in 2020, the collection asked me to contact people for renovation, I asked them for all the details of the renovation, the changes and the expenditure but they did not provide anything.

Priyanka Sharma: So on paper, they did not confirm any renovation?

Girish Saraya: No, they did not confirm during my tenure. Afterwards, the agreement was done in March, but regarding that, you can ask the current Nagarpalika. But I don't think they would have given anything in writing.

Priyanka Sharma: No I talked to the current municipality chief, and they still haven't given anything on paper. Has the company always behaved like this?

Girish Saraya: Yes, they have behaved like this before too. When we used to hold meetings with them, never will the same person come for the meeting. Always a new person used to come and say, they've sent me, I don't know what you discussed before. Eventually, the additional collector asked them to send a person with an authorised letter, and then only we will discuss anything with the, But they did not comply.

Priyanka Sharma: Even now it seems that they did not carry out the renovation themselves, they outsourced it to some other company.

Girish Saraya: They said in the interview as well that they outsourced it to some other agency in 2007. I think they used aluminium, they didn't use steel.

Priyanka Sharma: They were also trying to make structural changes before?

Girish Saraya: Yes, they asked but we told them that we don't want any structural changes. Only renovate the existing structure.

Priyanka Sharma: What were you saying about them trying to increase the rate?

Girish Saraya: Yes, they wrote a letter. There were two prices, Rs 10 and Rs 15. They wanted to increase prices to Rs 15 and Rs 20 respectively. But we said we can't afford it and it was decided in the meeting that the price won't be altered for two years and then a 10% increase after two years. I straight away told them these are the terms decided by the municipality general board, If you can comply then only move forward because the municipality decided to take government grants to renovate it.

Priyanka Sharma: How many times did they claim to renovate it during your tenure?

Girish Saraya: From 2008 to 2018, there were several promises made by Ajanta Oreva but even after repeated reminders, they did not carry out renovations. Several times they had promised that these renovations will be carried out but even after repeated reminders no renovation was done. In fact, there were hundreds of appeals that were made over increasing the prices for pedestrians on the bridge. I sent a written letter to them in 2012-13.

Priyanka Sharma: Even then, they did not act.

Girish Saraya: No, they did not.

Priyanka Sharma: Can I get a copy of the letter?

Girish Saraya: It's been 10 years. I don't have it with me.