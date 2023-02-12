More Than 97.64 Lakh Cases Settled In First National Lok Adalat Of 2023, Says NALSA

More than 97.64 lakh pending and pre-litigation cases were settled in the first National Lok Adalat of 2023, which was organised under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in all 36 states and Union territories on Saturday.

The NALSA, under the stewardship of its executive chairman Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, said according to the information received till 7.30 pm, around 97.64 lakh cases, including 17.13 lakh pending cases and 80.5 lakh pre-litigation cases, were settled in the Lok Adalat.

"The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases is Rs 7,077.84 crore. The final settlement figures will rise as data of settlement from far-flung areas of the country is still awaited. This settlement of cases will not only ease the burden of the pending cases in courts, but will also control future litigation," the NALSA said in a press statement.

Justice Kaul took an overview of the entire process and progress of the Lok Adalat and said lok adalats have not only proved to be an efficient substitute for redressal of grievances, but have significantly helped reduce the burden of the courts swiftly and in a very cost-efficient manner.

"Lok adalats have greatly supplemented and complimented the legal system. The pursuit of justice has become more accessible with the increasing vitality of lok adalats, in conformity with the vision of the NALSA," he said.

Justice Kaul stressed the need for quick and affordable access to justice to increase the institutional participation of the common man and gave necessary directions to the NALSA for the future course of the upcoming national lok adalats, which are now scheduled to be conducted pan India on May 13, September 9 and December 9.

The NALSA said in Saturday's Lok Adalat, cases involving compoundable offences, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes (except divorce cases), cheque-bounce cases, labour disputes and other civil cases were taken up.

"A large number of recovery matters related to financial institutions, banks, government bodies and private service providers were also taken up as pre-litigation cases and were settled," it said.