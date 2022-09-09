The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday claimed to have recovered around Rs 1.60 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from the residence of the bishop of the Church of North India's Jabalpur Diocese here.

The searches on Thursday morning followed the registration of a case of cheating against bishop P C Singh, said an EOW official.

The seized currency included US dollars worth Rs 18,000, said EOW's Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput.

The EOW last month registered a case against Singh after he was accused of financial misconduct while running an educational society of which he is the chairman, the official said.

Searches are still on to gather more evidence even as Singh is in Germany, he said.

“The bishop is the chairman of the Board of Education Church of North India (Jabalpur Diocese). He allegedly forged documents to change the educational society's original name and unlawfully diverted fees collected from students by various educational institutions,” the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rs 2.7 crore collected as fees from students between 2004-05 and 2011-12 were allegedly transferred to religious institutions or misused, he said.

A case was registered against the bishop and former assistant registrar of firms and societies B S Solanki under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy), the EOW official said.