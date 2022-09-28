MoS Home Says NIA Will share Information that Led To PFI Ban, Accuses Congress Too

In the first major response from the Ministry of Home (MHA) on the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations for five years, the Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said the ban was imposed following the raids by NIA and that further action will be taken based on the information inputs received. He also lashed out at Congress for backing forces which are involved in anti-national activities.

In a major step by the central government with positive implications for national security, the Popular Front of India (PFI) formed in 2006, and all of its affiliate organisations were banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). As per government notification, “they have been engaging in unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country,” notably the ban comes after National Investigation Agency (NIA) led multi-agency crackdown on PFI in the past few days, raising locations associated with the organisation.

‘PFI ban based on NIA action’: MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra

On the premise of the action undertaken by the NIA in the past few days and basis of the evidence gathered, the ban was imposed on PFI said Mishra. “The ban has been imposed based on NIA action. Further steps will be taken considering the information received from time to time. The NIA in future will share the information that led to the PFI ban. Evidence has been found, the organisation was involved in anti-national activities.”

MoS Home Mishra, when asked about the demand of the Congress to ban RSS, as a reaction to the PFI ban, accused the grand old party of backing organisations working against India and said, “Congress cannot answer on the situation in Rajasthan. It is unfortunate, Congress comes out in the open supporting anti-national forces.”

PFI banned

The government of India on September 28 banned the popular front of India - Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala for a period of five years. They have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA for engaging in unlawful activities prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

The ban followed the massive raids undertaken across the country by the NIA and other central agencies during the past few days, during which over 300 people associated with the PFI were arrested and over 60 per cent of the association’s infrastructure was dismantled, as per sources.

The government notification declaring the reasons for the ban read, “They (PFI) have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony and supporting militancy. The office-bearers and cadres of the PFI and others are raising funds from within India and abroad through the banking channels, hawala, etc., projecting them as legitimate and using them to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities in the country. The governments of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat recommended a ban on the PFI.”

IMAGE: ANI / Republic World