MoS PMO Jitendra Singh Rebukes Ram Navami Violence, Calls Miscreants 'anti-national'

With incidents of communal clashes marring Ram Navami celebrations across India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday called those using Ram Navami to spread communal violence 'anti-national.' Speaking to reporters, the MoS PMO stated that the festival should be celebrated, and not used to create an issue. His remark came in response to the communal clashes reported across several states of India on Sunday, April 10. Violence was reported across four states - Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, and at least one person lost his life in Gujarat's Khambhat.

"The festival should be celebrated, it should not be made an issue. If some elements think that Ram Navami is a time to create trouble, then they are anti-national," said Jitendra Singh.

Ram Navami violence reported across India

Incidents of communal clashes were reported across four states - Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh - on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. In Gujarat, one person was killed and another was injured in a communal clash in Khambhat city, while Himmatnagar city also witnessed violence between members of two communities during a similar event.

In Madhya Pradesh, stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Khargone, triggering incidents of arson, wherein vehicles were set on fire. The incident prompted authorities to clamp curfew in three affected areas and impose section 144 in the entire city and police resorted to tear gas firing to disperse assailants.

On the other hand, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that participants of a Ram Navami procession were thrashed by police in Howrah. Communal violence also erupted in Jharkhand's Lohardaga after stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession in Hirahi village under Sadar police station limits.

In the national capital, two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel on Sunday, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food. At least 6 students were injured in the violence, however, the two groups claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides. The ABVP has accused 'Left' students of trying to disrupt Ram Navami pooja.