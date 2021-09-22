Mother-daughter Duo Held With Heroin Worth Rs 25 Cr At Mumbai Airport

Two foreign women were arrested by customs officials with nearly 5 kg of heroin worth Rs 25 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The contraband was concealed in the cavities of the trolley bags carried by the mother-daughter duo, who had travelled to the city from Johannesburg via Doha in a Qatar Airlines flight, the official said.

The women were caught with 4.95 kg of heroin worth Rs 25 crore on Sunday, he said, adding that the accused had travelled to the country on the pretext of seeking treatment for lung cancer.

A probe revealed that the duo was supposed to deliver the consignment to a hotel room and were going to get a huge amount for carrying and delivering the contraband, the official said.

The customs department are investigating to track down the person who was supposed to receive the consignment, he said.

The duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the official added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)