Last Updated:

Mother, Son Shot Dead Over Land Dispute In Himachal's Hamirpur

According to police officials, a woman and his son were shot dead over a land dispute in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Hamirpur

Image: Representative


A woman and his son were shot dead over a land dispute in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday, police said.

The two were attacked by a villager who fired gunshots at them in Bir-Bagehra village.

The deceased were in their field when the accused Chanchal Singh fired at them from the top of his house and killed them, said locals. The deceased were identified as Karan Katoch and his mother Bimla Devi.

READ | Govt employee among six arrested for leaking JOA (IT) exam paper in Himachal Pradesh

This incident was a fallout of a land dispute between two families, villagers maintained.

When contacted, Hamirpur SP Akriti Sharma said a case had been registered and DSP Sunil Dutt had gone to the spot to help the local police authorities investigate the case.

She said the accused has been taken into custody and a case of murder has been registered against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. 

READ | Winter snowfall gives special touch to Kashmir, Himachal; Railway Ministry shares pictures
READ | Himachal Pradesh in grip of cold wave, roads closed following snowfall
READ | Trekking ban in Himachal Pradesh after IMD issues bad weather alert

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT