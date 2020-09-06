Rhea Chakraborty Likely To Be Arrested After 'procuring Drugs' Admission, Inform Sources

Rhea Chakraborty was on Sunday questioned for about six hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Republic TV sources have informed that Rhea has admitted to 'procurement of drugs' before the NCB.

Proof and evidence against Rhea in a large number of mobile phones have also been seized by the NCB, inform sources. On Monday, Rhea will be confronted with more evidence, sources suggest. Talking about Sunday's investigation, Rhea informed NCB that she cannot question the evidence they have against her and confessed to being a part of the drugs business and supplying the same, as per sources.

NCB Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters outside the agency's office later that Rhea will be called again on Monday for questioning and recording of her statement like today. The DDG refused to share details of the ongoing investigation. "I cannot tell you specifics... because of your (media) cooperation we are getting a lot of information," Jain said when asked by reporters about Rhea's statement made to the agency.

Showik and Samuel Miranda arrested

On Saturday, Showik Chakraborty at the NCB's office allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs, adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers.

SSR's family lawyer on Rhea's statement: 'Don't understand how love angle can help her'

Following his confession, the NCB arrested both Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. A Mumbai court gave the custody of both to the NCB till September 9. Thereafter, the NCB immediately issued a summon to Rhea Chakraborty by late evening on Saturday itself.

At 10 pm in the night, Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant was arrested by the NCB following further inputs and he allegedly underwent a night of grilling.

5-strong NCB team to grill Rhea, triangulate her amid Showik-Dipesh-Miranda's mismatches

(with PTI inputs)