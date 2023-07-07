MP: 12-year-old Tribal Girl Gangraped In Indore; Three Held

A 12-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by three men in an under construction house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Friday.

The local authorities on Friday demolished an illegally constructed house of the main accused in Kazi Palasia village, he said.

The main accused along with two others allegedly took the girl to an under-construction house under Khudail police station area on Thursday and raped her, sub-divisional magistrate Akshay Singh Markham told PTI.

All three accused have been arrested, he said.

The administration this morning razed a house the main accused had allegedly illegally constructed on 420 sq ft near land earmarked for grazing in Kazi Palasia village, he said.

READ | Rajasthan: Family Cremates Body Of Rape-murder Victim In Bikaner, Accused Cops Suspended